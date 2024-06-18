Biden Plans Big Change for Undocumented Spouses

President Biden plans to announce a program Tuesday to shield a half-million undocumented immigrants married to US citizens from deportation and provide a path to citizenship for many of them. Undocumented spouses who meet certain conditions, such as having been married for at least 10 years, would be offered work permits under the executive action, NBC News reports. The program is slated to be one of the largest immigration initiatives in decades, per the Wall Street Journal . "This is the biggest thing since DACA," said an immigration advocate.

The application process is to begin by the end of the summer. The program uses a provision of immigration law called parole in place that lets the government admit the immigrants legally, canceling their illegal entry. In addition to making it much easier for the immigrants to apply for a green card, the action would make overruling it difficult under a potential Donald Trump administration. As it is, someone who enters the US through the southern border and marries a US citizen must leave the country for 10 years before becoming eligible for a green card, per the Journal. (More President Biden stories.)