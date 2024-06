If Gavin Newsom has his way, smartphones will soon be banned from public schools in his state. The California governor on Tuesday called for such a ban to be instituted by the end of the current legislative session in August, Politico reports. "As the Surgeon General affirmed, social media is harming the mental health of our youth," Newsom said in a statement, per KTLA. He says he plans to work with state lawmakers to "restrict the use of smartphones during the school day. When children and teens are in school, they should be focused on their studies—not their screens." Newsom cited his 2019 law allowing school districts to ban cellphones. His wife has previously spoken out about the cyberbullying suffered by one of their four school-age children.