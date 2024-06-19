World / Houthis Yemen's Houthi Rebels Sink Another Ship in Red Sea Attack on ship was believed to have killed one person By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 19, 2024 1:49 AM CDT Copied Crew members perform maintenance on a fighter jet in the hangar bay of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in the Red Sea on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) A bulk carrier sank days after an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels was believed to have killed one mariner on board, authorities said early Wednesday, the second such ship to be sunk in the rebel campaign. The Tutor sank in the Red Sea, the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said in a warning to sailors in the region, the AP reports. "Military authorities report maritime debris and oil sighted in the last reported location," the UKMTO said. "The vessel is believed to have sunk." The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the sinking. The Tutor came under attack a week ago by a bomb-carrying Houthi drone boat in the Red Sea. John Kirby, a White House national security spokesman, said Monday that the attack killed "a crew member who hailed from the Philippines." (More Houthis stories.) Report an error