Justin Timberlake's Mug Shot Released

Justin Timberlake's mug shot has been released by the Sag Harbor Police Department, hours after his arrest early Tuesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in the coastal New York village. Deadline describes the singer-actor's eyes as "bloodshot and glassy." A source tells People that at his arraignment, a handcuffed Timberlake "did seem upset," and that his wife, Jessica Biel (who is currently filming a series for Prime Video), did not accompany him. The former Mouseketeer and *NSYNC member, whose most recent Instagram post was a Father's Day tribute to his two sons, has not publicly commented on the incident.

A source who claims to have witnessed Timberlake's behavior at the American Hotel tells the New York Post the singer was "wasted," even drinking someone else's drink when the man left it behind and went to the bathroom. Other sources say the police officer who pulled him over was so young he didn't recognize Timberlake even after the singer gave his name. (CNN has surveillance video that appears to show Timberlake driving before being stopped.) The 43-year-old is in the middle of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which has shows scheduled in Chicago Friday and Saturday and New York next week. Timberlake is scheduled to be back in court July 26, which is also the day he's scheduled to play his first of two concerts in Krakow, Poland. (More Justin Timberlake stories.)