Sheriff: Dojo Family Saved Woman From Sexual Assault

A family of taekwondo instructors became a family of crimefighters when they heard screams from a business next to their Texas dojo. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the An family rescued a woman from an attempted sexual assault and subdued the attacker until police arrived. All five family members have fourth-degree black belts, NBC News reports. Simon An tells KHOU that they heard screaming from the Cricket Wireless store next to their dojo in the Houston suburb of Katy when they returned from lunch around 4pm Tuesday. The 20-year-old rushed to help, along his older sister, younger brother, and their parents.

"I saw a man on top of a woman and the woman was on the ground," says Hannah An, 22. Her father, Grandmaster Han An, joined by Simon and his 18-year-old brother, Christian, pulled the woman away and held the attacker down. Hannah and her mother took the woman to the dojo. "It just happened so sudden," Simon tells NBC. "It was all self-defense. The intruder was trying to run away—scratching, biting, anything he could do."

Police arrived after around 10 minutes and arrested a suspect identified as Alex Robinson, 19. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez praised the family in a post on X. "By utilizing their training and discipline, they managed to stop the assault and hold him," the sheriff wrote. "Deputies obtained charges for attempted sexual assault and unlawful detention on behalf of the survivor and assault on behalf of the instructor." (More tae kwon do stories.)