Commotion at the Washington Post over its new publisher continues. Sources now say that Will Lewis suggested to former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other bigwigs at 10 Downing Street that they "clean up" their phones as those officials were investigated for the "Partygate" scandal during COVID. The claims suggest that Lewis' recommendations, offered in late 2021 and early 2022, "contradicted an email sent to staff at No. 10 in December 2021 [that] instructed them not to destroy any material that could be relevant to an investigation into the flagrant breaking of COVID lockdown rules by Johnson and officials who worked for him," per the Guardian. Other news on the Post-Lewis front:



A bid to save Boris: The paper also notes that Lewis was part of "Operation Save Big Dog," in which a group of allies "tried but ultimately failed to salvage Johnson's premiership." The Guardian looks more closely at Lewis and Johnson's past work and personal relationship. Reps for both Lewis and Johnson deemed the Guardian's reporting "untrue."

Bezos: The Post's owner has finally put in his two cents, via a Tuesday email to the paper's leaders, per Politico. "I know you've already heard this from Will, but I wanted to also weigh in directly: The journalistic standards and ethics at the Post will not change," Jeff Bezos wrote. "To be sure, it can't be business as usual ... The world is evolving rapidly and we do need to change as a business. But ... our standards at the Post have always been very high. That can't change—and it won't."