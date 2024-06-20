On the Alzheimer's Front, 'New Avenues' Have Opened

Researchers have hit upon a genetic quirk that seems to delay onset of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease—sometimes for years, or even decades. "It opens new avenues," says neuropsychologist Yakeel Quiroz of Massachusetts General Hospital, a lead author of the new study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, per the AP. "There are definitely opportunities to copy or mimic the effects."

Colombia connection: Hints of this "genetic oddity" emerged as scientists were studying an enormous family in the South American country a few years back. Members of that family were plagued with a mutation that leads to an aggressive form of Alzheimer's that sets off the disease at a particularly young age—save for one woman who seemed to escape symptoms of the brain disorder long after others developed theirs. Turns out she carried two copies of a rare version of the APOE gene, dubbed the Christchurch variant, that helped stave off symptoms until she was in her 70s (instead of seeing them in her mid-40s, like other family members).