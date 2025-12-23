Venus Williams Weds Andrea Preti

Venus Williams and Andrea Preti are married, the tennis great announced Tuesday on social media . Williams and Preti became wife and husband over the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of a five-day celebration, the AP reports. After becoming the second-oldest woman to win a tour-level singles match in July, the 45-year-old Williams gave thanks to her fiance, who was in the stands at the DC Open. Preti, 37, is a Danish-born Italian model and actor.

The Palm Beach ceremony was the couple's second wedding, following a September ceremony in Ischia, Italy, that wasn't legally binding. "We had this dream to do our wedding in Italy," Williams tells Vogue. "But we didn't have enough time to do the paperwork—because I'm a foreigner, it can take about eight months. So we decided to have a second wedding." She says the second ceremony focused on her Florida roots. "We started on Monday. Serena gave us this gift of a beautiful yacht, and she arranged all the food, everything," Williams says. "We had 10 to 12 of our closest family and friends who were in town on the boat, and we were singing, dancing, gossiping, and just enjoying each other."

Around 25 of Preti's friends and relatives flew over from Italy. Other events during the wedding week included a pool party, an Italian dinner organized by Preti, and a sports day that included dodge ball, wheelbarrow races, and pickleball. The courthouse ceremony on Friday was "very unique, emotional, and deep," Preti tells Vogue. Williams, a seven-time Grand Slams singles champion, plans to play in a 33rd straight season on the WTA Tour, starting in Auckland in January, the AP reports.