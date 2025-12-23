SCOTUS Rules Against Trump on National Guard

The Supreme Court has put the brakes on one of President Trump's more aggressive law-and-order moves. In an unsigned order Tuesday, the court blocked the president from sending National Guard troops into Chicago to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel, CNN reports. "At this preliminary stage, the government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois," the court said.

At issue was a federal law that lets presidents federalize the Guard when they can't enforce federal law with "regular forces." The justices signaled that phrase most likely refers to the standing military, not all federal agents, and that the statute probably applies only in situations where the military is allowed to carry out law enforcement itself—not simply to back up immigration officers.