A Rare World Cat Isn't as Rare Anymore

The Iberian lynx is off the dreaded "red list." Meaning, the wild cat of Europe is no longer classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, reports the BBC. Instead, it's now listed as "vulnerable." As the new designation suggests, the mid-sized cat is not yet out of danger, but its prospects have much improved from about 20 years ago, when wildlife researchers put the official count at 62. Today, it's a little over 2,000, per the Guardian. The vast majority of the cats are in Spain, with the rest in Portugal.