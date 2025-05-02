Hundreds of Snake Bites Gave Man 'Amazing Antibodies'

Tim Friede has been bitten by snakes hundreds of times—often on purpose. Now scientists are studying his blood in hopes of creating a better treatment for snake bites. Friede has long had a fascination with reptiles and other venomous creatures. He used to milk scorpions' and spiders' venom as a hobby and kept dozens of snakes at his Wisconsin home. Hoping to protect himself from snake bites—and out of what he calls "simple curiosity"—he began injecting himself with small doses of snake venom and then slowly increased the amount to try to build up tolerance. He would then let snakes bite him. "At first, it was very scary," says Friede, per the AP. "But the more you do it, the better you get at it, the more calm you become with it."