Chargers Sold at Costco Recalled After 2 House Fires

A recall notice has been issued for portable chargers sold at Costco that have been linked to at least two house fires. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the notice Thursday, warning that the devices "can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards," CBS News reports. The myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable chargers were sold at Costco stores and through Costco.com from Jan. 2022 through Nov. 2023, the notice states. The agency says the notice applies to around 567,000 of the made-in-China chargers.