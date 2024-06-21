Chargers Sold at Costco Recalled After 2 House Fires

A recall notice has been issued for portable chargers sold at Costco that have been linked to at least two house fires. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the notice Thursday, warning that the devices "can overheat while charging, posing fire and burn hazards," CBS News reports. The myCharge POWER HUB All-In-One 10,000mAh portable chargers were sold at Costco stores and through Costco.com from Jan. 2022 through Nov. 2023, the notice states. The agency says the notice applies to around 567,000 of the made-in-China chargers.
The CPSC notice says myCharge received five reports of chargers overheating—including two residential fires that caused around $165,000 in damage—and Costco had 115 returns "mentioning melting, expanding, smoking, fire, burning, exploding, or sparking."
- The recall applies to model numbers AO10FK-A, AO10FK-B, and AO10FK-C. The model number can be found on the back of the device.
- The chargers have a date code on the wall prong. The recalled models have a date code ending with 21 or 22, "or are one of the following four date codes ending in 23: 0123, 0923, 1523, or 1723," the notice said.
- "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable chargers, and contact myCharge for a free replacement portable charger," the CPSC said.
- "These potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries," the agency said. It said people should follow their local recycling center's procedure for dealing with "damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries" instead of throwing them in the trash or in battery recycling boxes, USA Today reports.
(More product recall
stories.)