Meta Exec Apologizes to Conservative Activist

A conservative activist got a rare, personal apology from a top Meta exec over the tech giant's AI chatbot. Robby Starbuck, a former music video producer who has gained a following on the right with his anti-DEI videos, first alleged last year that Meta's chatbot was disseminating false and defamatory information about him, and he's now suing the company. In what NBC News calls an "unusual" public mea culpa from a corporate executive to an individual, Meta's chief global affairs officer, Joel Kaplan, responded to the suit within hours. "This is clearly not how our AI should operate. We're sorry for the results it shared about you and that the fix we put in place didn't address the underlying problem," Kaplan, a longtime GOP operative only recently named to his Meta role, posted on X, per Fox Business.