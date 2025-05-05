Musk's Most Important Mission Isn't DOGE or EVs

Elon Musk is shifting away from DOGE to refocus on Tesla, and James Pethokoukis writes in a Washington Post essay that it can't happen soon enough. The reason is not because of politics or even electric cars. Pethokoukis, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, makes the case that it's essential Musk return to Tesla because "the company's future, and perhaps the world's, rests on building a different product: the perfect robot." Tesla is working on a prototype of a humanoid robot called Optimus, and Musk has predicted that much of Tesla's future value rests on it. And yes, Musk loves to over-hype things, but Pethokoukis agrees with the sentiment that humanoid robots are on the cusp of changing the world, much in the same way smartphones have.