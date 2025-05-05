Musk's Most Important Mission Isn't DOGE or EVs

Elon Musk is shifting away from DOGE to refocus on Tesla, and James Pethokoukis writes in a Washington Post essay that it can't happen soon enough. The reason is not because of politics or even electric cars. Pethokoukis, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, makes the case that it's essential Musk return to Tesla because "the company's future, and perhaps the world's, rests on building a different product: the perfect robot." Tesla is working on a prototype of a humanoid robot called Optimus, and Musk has predicted that much of Tesla's future value rests on it. And yes, Musk loves to over-hype things, but Pethokoukis agrees with the sentiment that humanoid robots are on the cusp of changing the world, much in the same way smartphones have.
"For now, Tesla can make a strong claim as America's, and the world's, most advanced maker of humanoid robots, leveraging its expertise in automotive manufacturing and autonomous driving to power its Optimus project," writes Pethokoukis. But his worry is that China is positioned to dominate the field in the long run because it controls the pertinent supply chains—and a trade war is only going to make that worse. (This helps explain Musk's war of words with trade adviser Peter Navarro over tariffs.) President Trump is pushing a made-in-America message, but his "protectionist instincts" might result in "Made in China" labels on robots that will change the world, writes Pethokoukis. "We should be doing everything we can to give Musk, and America, the best possible chance at summoning our automaton friends first." (Read the full essay.)