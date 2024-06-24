It's been a busy day for news out of the Supreme Court, with the biggest development being the justices' decision to take up whether states can restrict transgender medical treatments for minors. Also, via the AP:

Josh Duggar: The court rejected an appeal from Josh Duggar, a former reality-television star convicted of downloading child sexual abuse images. Duggar was on the TLC show 19 Kids and Counting with his large family before his 2021 conviction. The court didn't elaborate on the denial, as is typical. Lower courts have upheld his conviction, rejecting Duggar's argument that his attorneys should have been able to ask about the prior sex-offense conviction of a former employee of the dealership who'd used the same computer. Read the full story.