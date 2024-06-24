These Are the Best, Worst States for Summer Road Trips

Texas ranks No. 1, per WalletHub
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 24, 2024 1:03 PM CDT
Looking to Take a Summer Road Trip? Head Here
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/PeopleImages)

Summertime, and the drivin' is easy—or at least it is in Texas, the No. 1 city on WalletHub's list of the best states for a summer road trip. The site looked at all 50 nifty to see which ones have the potential to draw out your inner Kerouac, using 32 metrics in three main categories: cost (i.e., how much you'll have to fork out for gas, lodgings, and even car repairs, among other expenses); safety, which looks at such factors as road quality, traffic-tied fatalities, and car thefts; and activities—think what awaits once you get to your destination, including local attractions, weather, and places to eat per capita. Texas emerges as the most road trip-friendly destination, while Delaware comes in last. Here, the top and bottom 10:

Best States

  1. Texas
  2. Minnesota
  3. New York
  4. Louisiana (No. 1 in "Costs" category)
  5. Florida
  6. Ohio
  7. North Carolina
  8. Wyoming
  9. Maine (No. 1 in "Safety" category)
  10. Pennsylvania

Worst States

  1. Washington
  2. New Jersey
  3. California (last in "Costs" category)
  4. Hawaii
  5. Arkansas
  6. Vermont
  7. Montana
  8. Connecticut
  9. Rhode Island (last in "Activities" category)
  10. Delaware
See how other states fared here. (Looking forward to your permanent vacation? These states are best for retirees.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X