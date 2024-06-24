Surfer Who Was 'Loved by All' Killed in Hawaii Shark Attack

A professional surfer and lifeguard who appeared in movies including Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides was killed in a Sunday afternoon shark attack off Oahu's North Shore in Hawaii. The AP reports Tamayo Perry, 49, died in an attack near Goat Island. Honolulu Ocean Safety and city emergency workers medical services departments responded to Malaekahana Beach just before 1pm in response to a caller who reported seeing a man who appeared to have suffered shark bites. Perry was taken to shore by lifeguards via jet ski and pronounced dead at the scene. More: