This Is the Filthiest City in America

If cleanliness is next to godliness, a bunch of US cities need to find religion. LawnStarter took a look at more than 300 major US metropolitan areas to figure out which ones are sparkling clean and which ones need some tidying up, factoring in nearly two dozen metrics in four main categories: pollution (air and water quality, greenhouse gas emissions, and the like); living conditions, including the share of overcrowded residences; infrastructure (think junkyards, refuse and recycling collectors, and access to public restrooms, among others); and resident dissatisfaction with all things pollution and waste. California's San Bernardino claims the dubious honor of America's dirtiest city, while Lynchburg, Virginia, is the cleanest. Here, the top and bottom 10:



Dirtiest Cities

San Bernardino, California (No. 1 in "Resident Dissatisfaction" category) Detroit Reading, Pennsylvania Newark, New Jersey Ontario, California Phoenix (No. 1 in "Infrastructure" category) Trenton, New Jersey Las Vegas Houston Baytown, Texas (No. 1 in "Pollution" category)