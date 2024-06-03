These Are America's Most Sustainable Cities

What makes a city green? LawnStarter has a few opinions, including zero-energy buildings, alternative fuel stations, and how many greenhouse gases they emit. New York City topped the list of their most sustainable cities, ranking first for its green restaurants and public transit system that connects commuters to jobs. But the state of California was most represented in the top 10, with five states making the cut. Here are the 10 most American sustainable cities:
- New York (overall score: 68.73)
- Los Angeles (61.97)
- Chicago (56.52)
- San Francisco (56.29)
- San Diego (53.31)
- Portland (51.37)
- Boston (51.11)
- Seattle (50.92)
- Sacramento (50.85)
- San Jose (50.51)
View the full list here
. (These US cities have the best quality of life
.)