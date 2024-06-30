This Could Be the World's Next Fast-Food Phenom

The word "onigiri" became part of the Oxford English Dictionary this year, proof that the humble sticky-rice ball and mainstay of Japanese food has entered the global lexicon. The rice balls are stuffed with a variety of fillings and typically wrapped in seaweed. It's an everyday dish that epitomizes "washoku"—the traditional Japanese cuisine that was designated a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage a decade ago, per the AP.



What's in it? The sticky characteristic of Japanese rice is key. What's placed inside is called "gu," or filling. A perennial favorite is "umeboshi," or salted plum. Or perhaps "mentaiko," which is hot, spicy roe. But in principle, anything can be placed inside onigiri, even sausages or cheese—then the ball is wrapped with seaweed. Even one nice big onigiri would make a meal, although many people would eat more.