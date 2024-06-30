US Puts European Bases on Highest Alert in Years

A handful of US military bases in Europe are on a heightened state of alert over new fears of a terrorist attack. Among the installations is the Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where US European Command is headquartered. It was put on condition "Charlie" on Sunday. One military official said it's the highest threat level "in at least 10 years," CNN reports. Army guidance says that alert level "applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely."