US Puts European Bases on Highest Alert in Years

A handful of US military bases in Europe are on a heightened state of alert over new fears of a terrorist attack. Among the installations is the Army garrison in Stuttgart, Germany, where US European Command is headquartered. It was put on condition "Charlie" on Sunday. One military official said it's the highest threat level "in at least 10 years," CNN reports. Army guidance says that alert level "applies when an incident occurs or intelligence is received indicating some form of terrorist action or targeting against personnel or facilities is likely."
Similar instructions were sent to the Army's Rheinland-Pfalz and Ramstein Air Base in Germany, which together form the largest US military community overseas, per Stars and Stripes. Aviano Air Base in Italy also went to Charlie, and other installations in Italy increased security. European officials have issued warnings recently connected to the upcoming Olympics scheduled for Paris and the Euro 24 soccer championship going on now in Germany. (More US military stories.)