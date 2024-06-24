Hooters Shutters Dozens of Locations

Add Hooters to the list of restaurant chains that are shuttering sites across the nation. Nation's Restaurant News reports that about 40 Hooters have been abruptly closed recently in a wide range from Texas to Florida. The chain confirmed in a statement, saying that "like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores." The story notes that roughly one-third of prominent chains ended last year with fewer restaurants than they had at the start of the year.