Hooters Shutters Dozens of Locations

Add Hooters to the list of restaurant chains that are shuttering sites across the nation. Nation's Restaurant News reports that about 40 Hooters have been abruptly closed recently in a wide range from Texas to Florida. The chain confirmed in a statement, saying that "like many restaurants under pressure from current market conditions, Hooters has made the difficult decision to close a select number of underperforming stores." The story notes that roughly one-third of prominent chains ended last year with fewer restaurants than they had at the start of the year.
The list of chains with closures includes Applebees, Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel, and Outback Steakhouse, notes NBC News. One big factor: Restaurant spending has decreased in four of the last six months, according to Census retail sales data, per the outlet. "Consumers are tightening their belts," says Duleep Rodridgo of consultant group KPMG. "We have already seen a few retailers lower prices, as they look to maintain the balance between their margins and demand." (Starbucks is the latest chain to lower prices to counter the consumer backlash.)