Coke Calls Tariffs 'Manageable' After Upbeat Quarter

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be "manageable," per the AP.

Revenue fell 2% to $11.1 billion in the January-March period, the company said Tuesday. Adjusted for one-time items, including currency fluctuations, Coke reported revenue of $11.2 billion. That beat Wall Street's expectation of $11.15 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke's unit case volumes grew 2% in the first quarter, led by higher demand in China, India, and Brazil. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was a standout, with case volumes up 14%. Demand for sports drinks and coffee fell.