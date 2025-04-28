Big Tech Stocks Drop Ahead of Earnings Reports

Drops for some Big Tech stocks held back the market's gains ahead of earnings reports this week from Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. Reports this week will also show how the US economy performed at the start of 2025 and how many workers employers hired during April.

Amazon fell 0.7%, Microsoft dipped 0.2%, Meta Platforms added 0.4%, and Apple rose 0.4%. Outside of Big Tech, executives from Caterpillar, Exxon Mobil, and McDonald's may also offer clues this week about how they're seeing economic conditions play out, the AP reports. Several companies across industries have recently been slashing their estimates for upcoming profit or pulling their forecasts completely because of uncertainty about what will happen with President Trump's tariffs.

"We heard more plans to mitigate tariff impacts than in prior months and than during 2018" from US companies, including pre-ordering, shifting production, and increasing prices for their own products, according to Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian. But she also said in a report that she's seeing "some indications of a pause: no hiring/no firing, no new projects/no cancellations etc." So far, economic reports have mostly seemed to show the US economy is still growing, though at a weaker pace.

Economists expect a report on Wednesday to say US economic growth slowed to a 0.8% annual rate in the first three months of this year, down from a 2.4% pace at the end of last year. But most reports Wall Street has received so far have focused on data from before Trump's "Liberation Day" on April 2, when he announced tariffs that could affect imports from countries worldwide. That could raise the stakes for upcoming reports on the US job market, including Friday's, which will show how many workers employers hired during all of April. Economists expect it to show a slowdown in hiring down to 125,000 from 228,000 in March.