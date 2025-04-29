Survey: Some Use AI to Avoid Their Colleagues

Embarrassed to ask a coworker for help? More office workers are turning to AI for answers, Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index Report reveals. Quartz notes the report is based on a survey of 31,000 workers in 31 countries, and a small percentage admitted to using AI to cut down on not-always-pleasant human interaction. Others cited more practical reasons. When asked why they used AI instead of engaging a colleague:

As for how they use it, the workplace is "split," per the report: 52% view AI as a command-based tool, "giving direct, simple commands to get the job done," while 46% consider it a thought partner, "having conversational exchanges to challenge their thinking, brainstorm ideas, or spark creativity." The last 2% didn't know. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)