Survey: Some Use AI to Avoid Their Colleagues

8% of workers say they like not having to share credit with a colleague
Posted Apr 29, 2025 1:37 PM CDT
Microsoft's Copilot app is pictured on an Apple iPhone, left, and device running the Android mobile operating system during a product showcase at Microsoft headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash.   (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)

Embarrassed to ask a coworker for help? More office workers are turning to AI for answers, Microsoft's 2025 Work Trend Index Report reveals. Quartz notes the report is based on a survey of 31,000 workers in 31 countries, and a small percentage admitted to using AI to cut down on not-always-pleasant human interaction. Others cited more practical reasons. When asked why they used AI instead of engaging a colleague:

  • 42% say it was due to AI's 24/7 availability
  • 30% cite its speed and quality
  • 28% point to its unlimited ideas on demand
  • 17% like that it doesn't pass judgment
  • 16% appreciate that AI doesn't get frustrated or impatient
  • 15% say it requires less handholding than human colleagues
  • 8% use it to avoid having to share credit with a colleague

As for how they use it, the workplace is "split," per the report: 52% view AI as a command-based tool, "giving direct, simple commands to get the job done," while 46% consider it a thought partner, "having conversational exchanges to challenge their thinking, brainstorm ideas, or spark creativity." The last 2% didn't know. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)

