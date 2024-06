The Japanese emperor and empress kicked off a three-day state visit in the UK on Tuesday, and while the politics of it are unsurprising, some quirky details have emerged. The basics, and the fascinating bits:

Behind the visit: The AP explains the UK is looking to shore up its position as "the most influential European nation in the Indo-Pacific region." It's the first visit by a Japanese head of state since 1998, reports the BBC. The Independent reports it had been scheduled for 2020 and intended as the emperor's first trip abroad after he ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019, but COVID scuttled those plans.

Trivia bit No. 1: Emperor Naruhito began the trip with a visit to a place that doesn't make every tourist's list: the Thames Barrier. The retractable flood control gates sit on a river that Naruhito studied while at Oxford decades ago. His studies focused on 18th-century commerce on the river, which features in his memoir, The Thames and I.