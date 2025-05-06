Old Popemobile Is Getting New Life in Gaza

Pope Francis' legacy now includes a popemobile that's been transformed for a new kind of mission. Before his death on April 21 at age 88, Francis donated one of his trademark vehicles so it could be converted into a mobile health unit for children in Gaza, according to Caritas, the Vatican's charitable federation. Photos released by Caritas' Jerusalem and Sweden branches Monday show the former popemobile ready for its next role, though an exact deployment date hasn't been set, the AP reports.

The move comes as Israel approved measures to seize the Gaza Strip and remain there indefinitely, with humanitarian corridors still closed. Caritas Jerusalem's statement said that when access to Gaza is restored, the vehicle will serve as a primary health care unit for local children. Outfitted with diagnostic and treatment equipment—including suture kits, vaccines, syringes, oxygen, and refrigeration—the mobile clinic is designed to provide frontline medical support. The Washington Post reports Francis used this particular popemobile during a 2014 visit to the West Bank.

"This vehicle represents the love, care and closeness shown by His Holiness for the most vulnerable," said Anton Asfar, secretary general of Caritas Jerusalem. During the war in Gaza, Pope Francis was often critical of Israel's military tactics, while also calling for hostages abducted by Hamas to be freed. He called for investigations into whether the conflict met the criteria for genocide—an accusation Israel rejects—and kept in contact with Gaza's only Catholic church, even during his own hospital stays. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)