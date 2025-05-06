Charles, Camilla Unveil New Official Portraits

Tuesday was just another day in the life of the British monarchy, with a ceremonial unveiling for the official coronation portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at London's National Gallery, reports Us Weekly . The big reveal was made on the second anniversary of the couple's coronation, with Charles' portrait completed by artist Peter Kuhfeld over the past year and a half, while Camilla's depiction was painted by Paul S. Benney. The Telegraph notes that the unveiling was also part of the National Gallery's own 200th anniversary celebration.

Charles and Camilla each personally handpicked their artists, both of whom have enjoyed a longtime relationship with the royal family, and helped pull the curtain down off the paintings at the event. The New York Times notes that this piece featuring the king, which Kuhfeld said he tried to make "both human and regal," is already going over better than his first official portrait as king introduced last year by Jonathan Yeo—a painting that some said looked like the king was burning in hell. The new portraits of Charles and Camilla will remain on display at the National Gallery until June 5, at which point they'll take a ride over to Buckingham Palace for permanent mounting. (More King Charles III stories.)