Surprise Turn in Hearing for Parade Mass Shooting Suspect

In what CNN calls a "dramatic court hearing" on Wednesday, the man accused of killing seven July 4 paradegoers in Highland Park, Illinois two years ago did an about-face on a plea deal. Robert Crimo III appeared in court with prosecutors, who said their client had agreed to change his plea from not guilty and instead plead guilty to seven murder counts and 48 counts of aggravated battery in exchange for a life sentence. Crimo was then asked if he accepted the plea deal and gave no response. After a recess requested by his attorneys, Crimo returned to court and was asked the same question. Crimo replied, "No."
6ABC describes it as a blow for survivors and victims' families, who had anticipated the sentencing phase would begin Wednesday and provide the opportunity to give victim impact statements. Instead, trial has been set for Feb. 25 of next year. Crimo appeared at Wednesday's hearing in a wheelchair that was supplied at his request after stating he felt too nervous to walk, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli tells the Chicago Sun-Times. It has two contrasting quotes:
- From Antonio Romanucci, who represents a number of the victims: Crimo "knew that he was pulling at strings. When he wouldn't answer, and when they took him back and when he got back and had the chance to say 'No,' that was his opportunity to put his thumb in everyone's eye that was in that courtroom."
- From Crimo's mother, Denise Pesina, who branded the hearing "a win": "I'm the proud mother of a faithful God-loving son, Robert Crimo III, also known as Bobby Crimo, who is innocent, and I have evidence that he is innocent."
