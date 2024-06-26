Surprise Turn in Hearing for Parade Mass Shooting Suspect

In what CNN calls a "dramatic court hearing" on Wednesday, the man accused of killing seven July 4 paradegoers in Highland Park, Illinois two years ago did an about-face on a plea deal. Robert Crimo III appeared in court with prosecutors, who said their client had agreed to change his plea from not guilty and instead plead guilty to seven murder counts and 48 counts of aggravated battery in exchange for a life sentence. Crimo was then asked if he accepted the plea deal and gave no response. After a recess requested by his attorneys, Crimo returned to court and was asked the same question. Crimo replied, "No."