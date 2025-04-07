Woman Whispers 'Help Me' to Amazon Driver

A Florida man was arrested on a domestic violence charge after a woman whispered, "Help me" to an Amazon driver making a delivery, authorities say. An Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit states that the driver contacted emergency dispatchers, who went to the home and found the woman sitting on the front porch with 43-year-old Frank Mandolini, WPTV reports. The affidavit states that the woman "appeared in distress and had obvious red marks on her neck," reports USA Today .

The woman told investigators she divorced Mandolini seven years ago but they were still living together. She said they were lying in bed when she "confronted Frank about his phone and tablet" and "accused him of using them to talk to other women or watching porn," the affidavit states. She said Mandolini, angered by the accusation, grabbed her by the neck and dragged her to the floor, TCPalm reports. She told deputies that she nearly blacked out as he squeezed her neck. There was a child in the home at the time, according to court documents.

According to the affidavit, Mandolini admitted to a deputy that he "did choke her but did not cause her to lose her breath." He was charged with one count of felony battery domestic violence by strangulation and was released on bail the next day. Mandolini also faced domestic violence charges in 2020 but they were later dropped, USA Today reports. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim ahead of a court date in June. (More Florida stories.)