If you've been finding it hard to grab a meal for under $10, even on the fast-food circuit, Taco Bell wants a piece of your wallet this summer. CBS News reports that the Mexican-themed chain has added a new $7 value meal to its menu: the Luxe Cravings Box, featuring a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, Chips With Nacho Cheese Sauce, and a medium drink to wash it all down. Taco Bell says the price for the combo package is about 55% lower than if hungry patrons ordered all of the items a la carte, per USA Today .

"We're giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point," Taylor Montgomery, CMO for Taco Bell North America, says in a statement. Montgomery adds that the Luxe Cravings Box is the "most abundant" offer ever from the chain, giving customers "more than we ever (have) given them before," per CNN. The outlet notes it's not clear if the chain will take a loss on the promotion.

Labor and food prices have caused spikes in restaurant costs over the past few years, "with inflation still on the front burner for consumers," per USA Today. Taco Bell is far from alone in offering value meals to draw customers in—Burger King, McDonald's, and Wendy's have also gone the promotions route featuring lower-cost menu items and food bundles. The Luxe Cravings Box will remain on Taco Bell's menu until September. (More Taco Bell stories.)