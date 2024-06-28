The Supreme Court is wrapping up its current session with a deluge of high-profile cases, and on Friday, it added even more rulings to the mix. Among them: a 6-3 decision by the high court to allow US cities to enforce restrictions on homeless people sleeping outside, overturning a San Francisco appeals court's finding that such bans amount to cruel and unusual punishment, reports the AP.

Origins: The case reviewed laws on the matter in rural Grants Pass, Oregon, where three homeless people sued the city in 2018 when officials started enforcing bans on sleeping or camping in such public places as parks, or even in parked cars, reports the Washington Post.