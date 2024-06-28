Uber, Lyft Drivers to Get $32.50 Per Hour in State Settlement

Drivers for Uber and Lyft will earn a minimum pay standard of $32.50 per hour under a settlement announced Thursday by Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell, in a deal that also includes a suite of benefits and protections. The two companies will also be required to pay a combined $175 million to the state to resolve allegations that the companies violated Massachusetts wage and hour laws, a substantial majority of which will be distributed to current and former drivers, the AP reports.
- Campbell said the settlement resolves her office's yearslong litigation against the two companies and stops the threat of their attempt to rewrite state employment law by a proposed 2024 ballot initiative. That question would have resulted in drivers receiving inadequate protections and an earnings standard that would not guarantee minimum wage, she said.