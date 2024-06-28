After Debate, Biden Went to Waffle House

After a faltering debate performance against Donald Trump that left some Democrats "freaking out," President Biden visited a Waffle House near Atlanta. He defended his performance in the debate, suggesting he has no intention of rethinking his candidacy, the New York Times reports. "I think we did well," the president said. Asked if he had concerns about his performance, he said, "No. It's hard to debate a liar."

Biden's raspy voice raised concerns during the debate. Asked about reports that he had a cold, Biden said, "I am sick," per Fox News. The president, who visited the Waffle House shortly after midnight, plans to hold a rally in North Carolina on Friday, the Times reports. According to a CNN poll, 67% of debate watchers thought Trump had the better performance. Some 96% of Republicans considered Trump the winner, according to the poll, while only 69% of Democrats thought Biden won. After the debate, Vice President Kamala Harris said it was "obvious" that Biden had a "slow start." (More President Biden stories.)