An Iowa tennis and football star who'd recently been crowned prom king and graduated high school has died in a drowning. KCCI IDs the victim as 17-year-old Ayden Beeson, who's now being remembered as a "tremendous kid" in the wake of his death this week in Rathbun Lake, near Moravia. According to the Appanoose County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call came in shortly after 6pm local time on Wednesday noting that a "male swimmer had went under the water and had not resurfaced," reports People. A little more than an hour later, a dive team recovered Ayden's body in about 15 to 20 feet of water, per the sheriff's department statement. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.