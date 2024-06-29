Four Missouri prison guards were charged Friday with murder, and a fifth with involuntary manslaughter, in the December death of a Black man who died after the officers pepper-sprayed him and covered his face while in custody at a correctional facility, according to a complaint filed Friday. The guards at the Jefferson City Correctional Center on Dec. 8 pepper-sprayed Othel Moore Jr., 38, placed a mask over his face that inhibited his ability to breathe, and left him in a position that caused him to suffocate. An attorney for Moore's family, Andrew Stroth, has said Moore had blood coming out of his ears and nose and that several inmates heard Moore screaming that he couldn't breathe, per the AP . "There's a system, pattern, and practice of racist and unconstitutional abuse in the Missouri Department of Corrections, and especially within the Jefferson City Correction[al] Center," Stroth said.

Stroth added: "It's George Floyd 3.0 in a prison." The complaint charges Justin Leggins, Jacob Case, Aaron Brown, and Gregory Varner each with one count of second-degree murder and with one count of being an accessory to second-degree assault. A fifth guard, Bryanne Bradshaw, is charged with one count of accessory to involuntary manslaughter. The charging document says Leggins and Case pepper-sprayed Moore in the face, while Brown placed a mask over his face, inhibiting Moore's ability to breathe. The complaint says Varner and Bradshaw left Moore in a position that caused his asphyxiation. The Missouri Department of Corrections released a statement Friday saying Moore died in a restraint system designed to prevent injury to himself and others, and that the department has discontinued using that system.