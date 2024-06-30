Caitlin Clark Says She Gets Few Pro Tips

Asked a question after a loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday night, Caitlin Clark provided another indication that she's a bit on her own in the WNBA. A reporter asked the Indiana Fever rookie what the best advice is that she's been given by a league veteran during a game. Clark smiled, laughed, and answered, "Nobody gives me advice in games. I wish." It's not unusual for veterans on opposing teams to offer suggestions to young players. But that norm may not apply to a generational talent, Cory Woodroof writes in USA Today .

Clark's answer could be interpreted as a shot at her head coach, and fans jumped on that possibility on social media. Posts asked why Christie Sides has the job and said she "has to go," per Deadline. The coach and her star exchanged words during a one-point loss last Sunday to the Chicago Sky, when Clark took just two shots in the last seven minutes. At the same time she mentioned the lack of advice Thursdsay, Clark pointed out that it's a little early to assess her WNBA career yet, after being asked what she'd like her legacy to be. "Holy smokes. I don't know, I mean I'm 19 games in," she said, per Bleacher Report. (More Caitlin Clark stories.)