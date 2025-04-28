Commanders Reach Deal to Return to Washington

Washington football may soon be coming home, as the Commanders move closer to a deal that could see them return to the iconic site of RFK Stadium. On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an agreement between the District of Columbia and the franchise, the AP reports. The deal would allow the team to build a new stadium on the site of the old RFK Stadium. The Commanders played at RFK from 1961 until 1997, when they moved to Northwest Stadium in Maryland. In January, then-President Biden signed a bill transferring the site from federal to city control.

The stadium deal, which still needs to be approved by the DC City Council, is worth almost $4 billion, with the team paying $2.7 billion to build the stadium and the city kicking in $1.1 billion for other aspects of the project, including a sportsplex on the 170-acre site. Commanders owner Josh Harris said Monday that the 65,000-seat stadium will be domed, but whether the dome will be retractable hasn't been decided, ESPN reports. "Without exaggeration, this will be the best stadium in the country when it's built," he said.

"The new Stadium Deal is a HUGE WIN for Washington, D.C., and for the Team's incredible fan base," President Trump said in a Truth Social post. "It will also boost Economic Development, create more Jobs and, hopefully, lead to less Crime in the area." But he won't see the Commanders play in the new stadium as president: ESPN reports that the team aims to have the new stadium completed in 2030. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)