Many but Not All Eagles Celebrate With Trump

President Trump hosted the 2025 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday—though several players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, skipped the celebration. Hurts and other players cited scheduling conflicts as the reasons for their absences, according to a White House official, the AP reports. Still, the celebration didn't suffer the fate of the one planned in 2018 after the Eagles won their first Super Bowl; Trump canceled that event when it became clear most players weren't going to show up.

Still, Trump on Monday called Hurts a "terrific guy and terrific player" who turned in "one stellar performance after another" in helping the Eagles to a 14-3 regular season and a Super Bowl run. Asked at an event last week whether he would go to the White House visit, Hurts responded with an awkward "um" and long silence before walking away. Overall, Trump told the gathering on the South Lawn, "The Eagles have turned out to be an incredible team, an incredible group." Running back Saquon Barkley visited Trump over the weekend at the president's club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and caught a ride with him to Washington on Air Force One, and then to the White House on Marine One.

Barkley pushed back on social media criticism for spending time with Trump, noting that he has golfed with Barack Obama, per the AP. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand," Barkley posted on X. Trump attended the Eagles' Super Bowl victory in New Orleans over the Kansas City Chiefs, after predicting the Chiefs would win. After the game, Trump mocked pop star Taylor Swift, who is dating the Chiefs' Travis Kelce. Swift faced boos from some fans at one point during the game when she appeared on the Jumbotron; Swift had endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. "I watched in person, I was there along with Taylor Swift," Trump said Monday. "How did that work out?"