Shannon Sharpe Steps Back From ESPN After Accusations

Facing a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape, physical abuse, and inflicting emotional distress, Shannon Sharpe has announced he's taking a break from his ESPN duties. "I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me," Sharpe said in a statement Thursday. He said his plan is to go back to work when the NFL preseason begins, Fox News reports. ESPN endorsed the move, per NBC News. "This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon's decision to step away," a spokesperson said.
Sharpe, 56, who has been a studio game analyst for CBS, Fox Sports, and ESPN since his retirement as an NFL tight end, has denied the allegations. In the lawsuit, a woman whose name is not included accuses Sharpe of raping her twice in Las Vegas last fall and again in January. In his statement, the retired star thanked family, friends, and colleagues for the support he said he has received, per Fox. (More Shannon Sharpe stories.)