Shannon Sharpe Steps Back From ESPN After Accusations

Facing a $50 million lawsuit accusing him of rape, physical abuse, and inflicting emotional distress, Shannon Sharpe has announced he's taking a break from his ESPN duties. "I will be devoting this time to my family, and responding and dealing with these false and disruptive allegations set against me," Sharpe said in a statement Thursday. He said his plan is to go back to work when the NFL preseason begins, Fox News reports. ESPN endorsed the move, per NBC News. "This is a serious situation, and we agree with Shannon's decision to step away," a spokesperson said.