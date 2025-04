One of the big stories from Thursday night's NFL draft is a player who didn't get picked early: Shedeur Sanders, former quarterback for the University of Colorado Boulder, was passed over multiple times, despite some draft analysts rating him higher than the No. 1 pick. He was still available by the end of the first round The top five picks:

Cam Ward: The Tennessee Titans selected the Miami quarterback first overall. Ward led the country with 39 touchdown passes and finished second with 4,313 yards passing while leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record. Ward also had only seven interceptions and completed 67.2% of his passes. Travis Hunter: The Jacksonville Jaguars moved up from No. 5 to nab the Heisman Trophy winner with the second pick. Hunter, a playmaking wide receiver and cornerback at Colorado, wants to become the first full-time, two-way player in the NFL since Chuck Bednarik did it with the Philadelphia Eagles more than 60 years ago.