Falcons Coach's Son Pranked Shedeur Sanders During Draft

As Shedeur Sanders waited to get drafted , he instead got pranked: The son of an Atlanta Falcons coach called Sanders, pretending to be the general manager of the New Orleans Saints, and told Sanders the Saints would be drafting him. Sanders, a Colorado University quarterback, was a top prospect for the NFL draft before ultimately getting drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. After the prank was revealed, the Falcons announced Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, was behind it, NBC News reports. The younger Ulbrich wrote Sanders' number down when he saw it on his dad's open iPad during a visit to his parents' house, ESPN reports.

"The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family," said the Falcons in a statement. Jax Ulbrich also released a statement apologizing for the "completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful" act. "I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish," he continued. Video had surfaced of Sanders getting the call at his draft party on day two, as he continued to wait for his name to be called. He later said he wasn't bothered by it, though he called it "childish." (More Shedeur Sanders stories.)