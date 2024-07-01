Boeing Flips 2-Decade Strategy With $4.7B Acquisition

Boeing announced plans to acquire key supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion, a move that it says will improve plane quality and safety amid increasing scrutiny by Congress, airlines, and the Department of Justice. Boeing previously owned Spirit, and the purchase would reverse a two-decade strategy of outsourcing key work on its passenger planes, reports NPR and the AP. That approach has been criticized as problems at Spirit disrupted production and delivery of popular Boeing jetliners including 737s and 787s. Standout details: