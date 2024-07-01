Boeing Flips 2-Decade Strategy With $4.7B Acquisition

Company says it will buy Spirit AeroSystems, which it previously owned
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 1, 2024 5:57 AM CDT
Boeing Flips 2-Decade Strategy With $4.7B Acquisition
A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle, Sept. 30, 2020. Boeing announced plans late Sunday, June 30, 2024, to acquire Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion in an all-stock transaction for the manufacturing firm.   (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Boeing announced plans to acquire key supplier Spirit AeroSystems for $4.7 billion, a move that it says will improve plane quality and safety amid increasing scrutiny by Congress, airlines, and the Department of Justice. Boeing previously owned Spirit, and the purchase would reverse a two-decade strategy of outsourcing key work on its passenger planes, reports NPR and the AP. That approach has been criticized as problems at Spirit disrupted production and delivery of popular Boeing jetliners including 737s and 787s. Standout details:

  • The quote making the rounds: "We believe this deal is in the best interest of the flying public, our airline customers, the employees of Spirit and Boeing, our shareholders and the country more broadly," Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement.
  • Background: Boeing spun off Spirit, which is not related to Spirit Airlines, in 2005. In recent years, quality problems mounted, including fuselage panels that didn't fit together precisely enough and holes that were improperly drilled.
  • Recent changes at Spirit: Spirit removed its CEO in October and replaced him with Patrick Shanahan, a former Boeing executive who served as acting defense secretary in the Trump administration. Things seemed to be going more smoothly until the Alaska Airlines incident on Jan. 5.
  • More on that flight: Investigators said a panel used in place of an extra emergency door had been removed at a Boeing factory to let Spirit workers fix damaged rivets, and bolts that help hold the panel in place were missing after the repair job. It is not clear who removed the bolts and failed to put them back.

  • The advantage for Boeing: The New York Times' view on the acquisition: "While it already has significant influence over Spirit, Boeing will more easily be able to monitor and change production practices by owning the business outright."
  • By the numbers: The acquisition's equity value of $4.7 billion is $37.25 per share, while the total value of the deal is around $8.3 billion, which includes Spirit's last reported net debt, the aerospace company said.
  • Not a sure thing: NPR reports that months of talks involved one big thorn: Spirit's ties to Boeing rival Airbus. Spirit also supplies that company, and Spirit is apparently still negotiating with Airbus regarding the deal, with the Times reporting Boeing would spin off parts of Spirit to Airbus in the transaction. Airbus said in a statement that while a deal isn't a sure thing, "all parties are willing and interested to work in good faith to progress and complete this process as timely as possible."
(More Boeing stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X