Colorado Rafting Accident Kills Fire Captain

Michael Harp was rafting down the Green River in Colorado's Dinosaur National Monument last week when the private permitted trip took a tragic turn. The group's raft got stuck on a rock in the Canyon of Lodore Thursday afternoon, in a Class III/IV rapid known as Hells Half Mile, Fox News reports. The 54-year-old was pinned under the raft, and was already unresponsive by the time the group managed to dislodge it from the rock. "The group was eventually able to unpin and secure the boat, but the person, now dislodged, unresponsive, and having lost his lifejacket, drifted downriver," the National Park Service says in a statement cited by ABC 4. His body was found 10 miles downstream on Friday morning, Denver 7 reports.