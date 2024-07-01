Monday's the day that the US Supreme Court wraps up its current term, and the cases are expected to start dropping at 10am ET, per NBC News. Likely set for last will be the blockbuster decision in the presidential immunity case, which will rule on whether Donald Trump can claim immunity from being criminally prosecuted for actions he took while president in trying to reverse the 2020 election. Trump has a four-count federal indictment looming from special counsel Jack Smith, with critics upset that the high court has taken so long to issue a ruling.

Trump's argument: The former commander in chief claims that much of what he did to overturn the election, a push that resulted in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, was under the purview of his official duties as president, meaning he can't be prosecuted, as those were "official" acts. Smith disagrees, noting that if what Trump says were true, that would mean presidents are above the law—exactly what the Founding Fathers didn't want. Two lower courts have sided with the special counsel.