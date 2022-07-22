Steve Bannon Guilty of Contempt of Congress

(Newser) – A federal jury convicted longtime Donald Trump ally Steve Bannon of contempt of Congress on Friday, reports the AP. The jury deliberated for just under three hours in finding Bannon guilty of defying a subpoena last fall from the Jan. 6 House panel. He was found guilty of two counts—refusing to appear for a deposition and refusing to hand over requested documents. Politico reports that he is likely to appeal.

It's possible the 68-year-old might end up in federal prison, though the Washington Post notes that nobody has been incarcerated for contempt of Congress in more than 50 years. Still, each of the offenses carries a minimum penalty of 30 days in prison, and Bannon faces up to two years in all. Sentencing is Oct. 21. Quick trial: Bannon had promised to use his trial as a cudgel against the Biden administration and to go "medieval" on his political foes. But the judge in the case short-circuited that plan by rejecting many of his defense team's strategies. The trial lasted only four days. After the verdict was read, Bannon appeared to be chatting "lightheartedly" with his defense team, notes the Post.