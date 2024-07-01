Car Plows Into Crowd, Killing 9

Nine people were killed Monday evening when a car slammed into pedestrians waiting at a traffic light in South Korea's capital. At least four other people were hospitalized after the driver, a man in his 60s, hit the crowd at an intersection near Seoul's city hall, the BBC reports. According to local media, the car went in the wrong direction and hit two other vehicles before plowing into the pedestrians, the AP reports. The driver reportedly told police that his vehicle suddenly accelerated. Officials say they are investigating whether the man was drunk or on drugs, reports the New York Times. (More Seoul stories.)