Car Plows Into Crowd, Killing 9

Driver hit Seoul pedestrians waiting at traffic light
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 1, 2024 6:30 PM CDT
Car Slams Into Seoul Crowd, Kills 9
Police officers investigate a car accident scene near Seoul City Hall in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Monday, July 1, 2024.   (Seo Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP)

Nine people were killed Monday evening when a car slammed into pedestrians waiting at a traffic light in South Korea's capital. At least four other people were hospitalized after the driver, a man in his 60s, hit the crowd at an intersection near Seoul's city hall, the BBC reports. According to local media, the car went in the wrong direction and hit two other vehicles before plowing into the pedestrians, the AP reports. The driver reportedly told police that his vehicle suddenly accelerated. Officials say they are investigating whether the man was drunk or on drugs, reports the New York Times. (More Seoul stories.)

