Just last month, Hal Lawton, president and CEO of Tractor Supply, boasted about the company's "very consistent" approach to DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) and environmental efforts, noting that, despite conservative backlash against similar initiatives elsewhere, "We haven't walked away from anything." Now, a "stunning shift in policy and messaging," per the AP , which reports that the rural Tennessee-based retailer is now nixing all of its DEI roles and goals. The 86-year-old company, which sells farming supplies, animal feed, and pet supplies, says it will also "stop sponsoring nonbusiness activities" like Pride fests and voting drives, and that it will no longer offer data to the Human Rights Campaign, which advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the US.

As for environmental initiatives, Tractor Supply says it will halt its carbon emissions goals to direct all of its attention on land and water conservation. In a statement, the company noted it had "heard from customers that we have disappointed them," adding that it had "taken this feedback to heart." Axios notes that the shift comes amid a big push from right-wing activists who are trying to dismantle DEI efforts across the nation, including by putting pressure on companies via social media, lawsuits, and boycotts (think Bud Light, Target, etc.).

Companies in general have been sticking with their DEI efforts despite that, making Tractor Supply "notable for boldly declaring a break with all of it" right as Pride Month wraps up. The Wall Street Journal notes the company has a more rural, male customer base than big-box retailers like Walmart or Target, and that its customers more often than not hail from red regions that vote for conservative political candidates. The latest campaign against Tractor Supply appears to have been started last month by conservative filmmaker Robby Starbuck, who urged followers to buy their supplies elsewhere.

The HRC's Eric Bloem says that Tractor Supply, which he notes has worked with his group for years to institute more DEI-friendly policies, is "turning its back on their own neighbors with this shortsighted decision," per the AP. "LGBTQ+ people live in every ZIP code in this country, including rural communities," Bloem says. "Caving to far-right extremists is only going to hurt the same folks that these businesses rely on." Axios notes that this likely won't be the end of the anti-DEI push: "Having forced such a spectacular reversal from Tractor Supply, right-wing activists will surely be emboldened to set their sights on any number of other public companies." (More DEI stories.)