The Supreme Court's blockbuster ruling that presidents have immunity for "official" actions continues to resonate, with all kinds of analysis on what it does and doesn't mean.

Carte blanche: In the view of Elie Mystal at the Nation, the ruling means that a sitting president can go on a crime spree that includes everything from rape to murder without being held accountable. Court defenders will say that's not the case, because presidents can still be prosecuted for "unofficial" acts, he predicts. "But they will be wrong, because while the Supreme Court says 'unofficial' acts are still prosecutable, the court has left nearly no sphere in which the president can be said to be acting 'unofficially.'" Read his full essay, headlined "The President Can Now Assassinate You, Officially."