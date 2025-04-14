Carville: Trump Gives Democrats an Opening

Calling President Trump's aggressive moves on tariffs "one of the most ignorant acts of political leadership in American history," James Carville writes at the New York Times that he doesn't think the commander in chief will be able to gloss it over. The Democratic political consultant calls Trump a "one-trick Shetland pony" who talked a "big game" during his campaign about bringing inflation down and bolstering the economy—a vow that has been upended by tariffs. Carville writes that that Team Trump has since tried to distract Americans from the "economic chaos," but "smoke and mirrors only work until you screw up so hard that no act of lunacy can pull the American people's attention elsewhere. And boy, did the president just screw up royally." Carville sees an "opening" for Democrats amid the commotion.

First, Carville writes, Democrats need to focus on the broken economic promises from Trump, including that he'd "make America affordable again ... starting on Day One." Carville also thinks the party should take narratives related to the economy and "make the message local" (for example, ensuring that the story of a dairy farmer adversely affected by tariffs plays in Wisconsin), as well as concentrate on Americans' retirement plans, not the stock market. "The tariffs are a poison dagger for those who have saved and vested into their 401(k) their entire lives, just to see it depleted by the reckless actions of the president," Carville writes. In short, "if we avoid the distractions to come and stay focused on the economy, Democrats can take back the one issue that has kept Trump on a respirator all this time," Carville writes. His full piece is here. (Carville previously suggested it was futile for Democrats to try to stop Trump at this stage in his presidency.)